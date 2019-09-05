Northwest Herald Obituaries
Bernard H. Zurn Sr.


1930 - 2019
Bernard H. Zurn Sr. Obituary
Bernard H. Zurn Sr.

Born: October 15, 1930; in Athens, PA

Died: September 1, 2019; in Cary, IL

Bernard Hugh Zurn Sr., 88, of Cary, Illinois, well-known businessman, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Bernie was born in Athens, PA son of James and Leila Zurn. He was raised in Sydney, NY and graduated from Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY. He married Dolores Elese Zurn on December 18, 1951. He worked as a salesman for Black & Decker Corp. and moved to Cary, IL in 1972 where he became the department head of the Hand & Power Tool department and later became the Divisional Merchandise Manager for the True Value Co-op. There he created the Master Mechanic Hand & Power Tool program which remains in place after over 40 years. He later opened his own True Value Hardware store and sourced glassware from Mexico.

As a dedicated husband, father and community leader he coached little league, organized and lead a Boy Scout troop, and served on the Cary Board of Trustees.

Bernie's work ethic, love of family and out-going personality will be sorely missed.

Bernie is survived by his loving wife Dolores and his children: Bernard (Jeannie) Zurn Jr., John (Donna) Zurn, Amy Zurn, David (Michele) Zurn, Elisa Lukwinski, Nancy (Charlie) Brown and Daniel (Beth) Zurn; his grandchildren: Tammy Zurn (Kenneth-Breeze Smith Jr.), William (Gabes) Zurn, Ian (Mandy) Zurn, Jordan Zurn, George (Jen) McDillon III, Emily McDillon and Michael (Shannon) Brown; his great grandchildren: Elise and Liliana Zurn, Ayden, Delanie, Conner and Finley McDillon, and Zoe McDillon. He was preceded in death by his sister and four brothers, his loving grandson Matthew McDillon and his son-in-law John Lukwinski.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service. Memorials in Bernie's name would be appreciated to: JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
