Born: June 30, 1926; in Northfield, IL



Died: June 26, 2020; in Spokane, WA



Bernard M Levernier, of Spokane Valley, WA, was born June 30, 1926, in Northfield, Illinois to William and Katherine Levernier, the youngest of 12 children. He passed away on June 26, 2020 in Spokane, WA, four days shy of his 94th birthday.



He grew up on a dairy farm, and it was on the farm, helping his family make a living during the Great Depression, that so many of Bernard's life-long qualities such as patience, fortitude, perseverance, and love of animals and nature were formed.



At 17, two years into World War II, he enlisted despite being exempt from service as a farmer. After much testing, the Aviation Cadet program accepted his application but required him to complete high school and turn 18 before calling him to active duty in 1944. Eleven months later, at the conclusion of the War and the age of 19, Bernard was honorably discharged.



Because of the GI Bill, Bernard was able to attend college. He graduated from his beloved Marquette University with a degree in Civil Engineering, and in 1949 took a job with the Bureau of Reclamation. In a chance of fate that would change the course of his life, he was assigned to the construction of The Columbia Basin Project associated with Grand Coulee Dam, where he fell in love with the Pacific Northwest. After returning to Illinois four years later, he met his wife, Mafalda Bertucci, and they married in April 1955. Together, they made the decision that the Pacific Northwest would be where they set up their home and lives together - their honeymoon would consist of driving across more than half the country over two-lane highways.



It is in Spokane that they had their five children and later became grandparents and great-grandparents: Bill (Edna); Rosemary (Bruce) Yocum; Joe (Christine) and grandchildren Samantha, Eric, Caitlyn (Quince) along with great-grandchildren Daisy May and Colt; Paul (Susan) and grandchildren Jacob and Sari; and Margy (Randy) Motsinger and grandchildren Nathan (Lauren) and Nick (Taylor). On many occasions, by himself he would take his five little kids camping and fishing for the weekend (mom needed a break!).



Bernard worked for some of the largest and most prestigious construction companies in Spokane, eventually forming his own general contracting company, Levernier Construction, Inc. Throughout his career, he managed varied construction projects such as Atlas missile silos, major hospitals, fish hatcheries, and higher education research and teaching facilities. He was a widely admired and respected figure in the regional construction industry. To his end, he brought up construction stories and spoke of his career fondly. Like so many of the generation that came out of World War II, he found a home and purpose in the industry. It was a wonderful fit for his talents, his intellect, his skillset, and his values.



Bernard was a 58-year member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spokane Valley. His faith and devotion to the Church were a great source of inspiration and support to him throughout his life.



He was a master gardener. Every spring and summer would find him meticulously caring for his garden with joy and pride. His garden was complimented by any number of strangers walking past his house.



Bernard is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mafalda, his parents, and siblings Sr. Mary Harold, Florence, Honore, Leo, Mary, Margaret, Rose, Genevieve, William, Barbara, and Harold. He is survived by all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers at Legacy Gardens. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams, Spokane Valley on Wednesday, July 1, at 7 pm, with Funeral Mass celebrated on Thursday, July 2, at 11 am, also at St. Mary's Church (masks and social distancing are required to attend). Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Spokane Valley. Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.





