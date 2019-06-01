Bernard Paul Sullivan



Born: January 2, 1943; in Pittsburgh, PA



Died: May 29 2019; in Harvard, IL



Bernard Paul Sullivan, 76, of Harvard, died Wed., May 29 at his residence in Harvard.



Bernard was born January 2, 1943 to Patrick Joseph and Theresa (Dowd) Sullivan in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He was employed by Belvidere Chrysler until retiring in 1996. He was one of the first employees hired.



Mr. Sullivan is survived by two nephews and faithful caretakers of Harvard, Thomas (Margie) Condon, Christopher (Devora) Condon, John (Amy) Condon, and many wonderful nieces and nephews all around the country. He is also survived by a brother-in-law Gil Ruffing.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Patricia Gribbin, Sarah Condon, and Anne Ruffing, and brothers Joseph, Donald, John, his twin Robert, Gerard, Michael, and Martin. Also, brothers-in- law Joseph Gribbin, and Thomas Condon Sr.



He loved cars, motorcycles, mountain climbing, and Nasa.



The memorial gathering will be from 4 PM until the 7 PM memorial service Tuesday, June 4 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL 60033.



Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.



Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary