Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice L. Duffy


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice L. Duffy Obituary
Bernice L. Duffy

Born: February 20, 1929; in Dana, IN

Died: October 26, 2019; in Fox Lake, IL

Bernice L. Duffy, age 90, of McHenry, died on October 26, 2019, at The Cottages of Fox Lake. She was born on February 20, 1929, in Dana, IN to Carl and Lucetta (Price) Snodgrass.

Prior to her retirement in 1991, Bernice worked for the Lake Zurich Police Department for a decade as a dispatcher. In her leisure time, she enjoyed bingo, needlework, and was an expert antiquer. Bernice was a cat lover and had no trouble making friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Bernita "Anita" (John) Van Stralen; grandchildren, Stephanie, Nicole, and Ryan; great grandchildren Scarlett, Vivienne, and Harrison; as well as many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her son Kevin.

Friends and neighbors may gather on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. A sharing of memories will follow to celebrate Bernice's life. In lieu of flowers, it was Bernice's wish for memorials to be directed to Transitions Hospice.

For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -