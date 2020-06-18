Bernice Marie Lunebach



Born: October 19, 1921



Died: June 3, 2020



Bernice Marie (Schaaf) Lunebach died peacefully, aged 98, June 3, 2020. She was born October 19, 1921, daughter of John and Susanne, sister to Ruth and Fr. Raynald OFM.



Bernice or Bee as she was known to her friends, graduated from Visitation HS on the south side of Chicago where she grew up. After high school, Bee attended night classes and business college. Answering the call to duty during WWII, joining the Navy in 1943, was stationed in Long Beach CA where she received training in psychology and sociology. She rose to the rank of Pharmacist Mate 3rd class while an assistant to doctors tending those returning from battle. Her adventures in the Navy made lifetime memories and friends that she kept in contact with their entire lives. Bernice settled down marring William Lunebach, June 3 1947, they raised a family of eight children. William Jr. (Janet), Ruth (Richard), Jerry (Karen) Joan, Daniel (Becky), John (Denise), Michael (Victoria), and Mary (Michael). Her legacy is assured by seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.





