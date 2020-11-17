Bernice R. Etten
Born: January 8, 1924; in Johnsburg, IL
Died: November 12, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Bernice R. Etten, age 96, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 12, 2020, at Fox Point Manor in McHenry. Bernice was born January 8, 1924, in Johnsburg, the daughter of Fred and Barbara (Steffes) Diedrich. On August 5, 1942, Bernice married the love of her life, Clarence J. Etten, in Johnsburg. Bernice and Clarence celebrated 58 years of marriage before Clarence passed away in 2000.
Bernice was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry, where she was active in the Council of Catholic Women, a past "Woman of Inspiration" from St. Mary Parish and spent many hours as a church volunteer, cleaning the church and assisting with the church rummage sale. She was also an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. More than anything, Bernice was a loving and proud mother, grandma and great-grandma.
Bernice is survived by her loving sons: James (Mary Kay) Etten of McHenry, Kenneth (Diane) Etten of Lake Geneva, WI, Allen (Sandy) Etten, Donald (Kathi) Etten, and Michael (Diane) Etten, all of McHenry; grandchildren: Brian (Kristen) Etten, Diane Bakker, Eric Etten, Julie (Phil) Dantuma, Tom (Stephanie) Etten, Allison (Frank) Woodin, Emily Etten, and Ashley (David) Rathsack; and great-grandchildren: Jack, Grier & Cameron Etten, Jillian Dantuma, Madeline, Violet & Frankie Woodin, Noah, Jocelyn & Isaac Etten, and Nolan & William Rathsack. She is further survived by brother-in-law: William Etten of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Fred and Barbara Diedrich, and husband, Clarence Etten, Bernice is preceded in death by brothers: Edward, Leo, Elmer, and Clarence Diedrich; and sister, Bertha Hergott.
Due to current Covid-19 pandemic private family services will be held on November 17, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry followed by Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, in McHenry. Bernice will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Celebration of Bernice's life will take place at a later date in 2021.
In lieu of flowers memorials/donations may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Bernice's name.
