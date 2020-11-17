1/1
Bernice R. Etten
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice R. Etten

Born: January 8, 1924; in Johnsburg, IL

Died: November 12, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Bernice R. Etten, age 96, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, November 12, 2020, at Fox Point Manor in McHenry. Bernice was born January 8, 1924, in Johnsburg, the daughter of Fred and Barbara (Steffes) Diedrich. On August 5, 1942, Bernice married the love of her life, Clarence J. Etten, in Johnsburg. Bernice and Clarence celebrated 58 years of marriage before Clarence passed away in 2000.

Bernice was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry, where she was active in the Council of Catholic Women, a past "Woman of Inspiration" from St. Mary Parish and spent many hours as a church volunteer, cleaning the church and assisting with the church rummage sale. She was also an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary. More than anything, Bernice was a loving and proud mother, grandma and great-grandma.

Bernice is survived by her loving sons: James (Mary Kay) Etten of McHenry, Kenneth (Diane) Etten of Lake Geneva, WI, Allen (Sandy) Etten, Donald (Kathi) Etten, and Michael (Diane) Etten, all of McHenry; grandchildren: Brian (Kristen) Etten, Diane Bakker, Eric Etten, Julie (Phil) Dantuma, Tom (Stephanie) Etten, Allison (Frank) Woodin, Emily Etten, and Ashley (David) Rathsack; and great-grandchildren: Jack, Grier & Cameron Etten, Jillian Dantuma, Madeline, Violet & Frankie Woodin, Noah, Jocelyn & Isaac Etten, and Nolan & William Rathsack. She is further survived by brother-in-law: William Etten of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Fred and Barbara Diedrich, and husband, Clarence Etten, Bernice is preceded in death by brothers: Edward, Leo, Elmer, and Clarence Diedrich; and sister, Bertha Hergott.

Due to current Covid-19 pandemic private family services will be held on November 17, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry followed by Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, in McHenry. Bernice will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Celebration of Bernice's life will take place at a later date in 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorials/donations may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Bernice's name.

For more information: www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 15, 2020
The picture of Aunt Bernice made me smile. She was the aunt who always made a person feel special. She was both beautiful inside and out. My sisters all said that we hoped we had Aunt Bernice's genes. Aunt Bernice left behind a great family as my sympathies go out to my cousins.
Marlene Diedrich Stevens
Family
November 15, 2020
Such a beautiful lady inside and out! We know your dancing with Uncle Clarence in heaven.....still can see both of you loving being together floating across the dance floor. Sending our love and prayers to the family.
JoAnn & Bob Harrington
Family
November 15, 2020
My beautiful awesome funny Aunt, you will be so missed in our family.
Nancy Gleason - Glowacki
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved