Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
View Map
Berniece D. Page


1930 - 2019
Berniece D. Page Obituary
Berniece D. Page

Born: October 18, 1930

Died: December 22, 2019

Berniece D. Page, 89, passed away on December 22, 2019.

She was born in New Town, MO on October 18, 1930 to Andrew Lee & Gillian Altiser Davis. She was the beloved wife of 70 years to Paul Page. She was the loving mother of Steven (Cindy) Page and Sheila (Rick) Dummer; cherished grandmother of Shane Page and Celeste Page; fond aunt and friend to many.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother: Darrel and Clara Davis.

She worked as a key operator at Motorola in Quincy, IL for several years. She worked as a hostess cashier at Marshall Fields in Rockford, at the CherryVale Mall, for 16 years. She loved to play cards, board games and she coordinated Pinochle tournaments at the Keen Age Center, in Belvidere, IL for many years.

Visitation at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152 on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm. Interment at Riley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: OSF St. Anthony Hospice, Rockford, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home, for info call (815) 568-8131
Published in the Northwest Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
