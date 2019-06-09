Northwest Herald Obituaries
BETH A. ANTON


BETH A. ANTON Obituary
Beth Ann Anton

Born: March 7, 1963

Died: June 3, 2019

Beth Ann Anton, age 56, of McHenry, passed away June 3, 2019 at JourneyCare Care Center in Barrington, IL. She was born March 7, 1963 in Woodstock, IL to her loving parents, Michael and Dolores Wieser (Rasmussen).

Beth married her husband, Spiro Anton, on October 14, 2017.

Beth's zest for life dazzled all who came into her sphere of love. She created art, nurtured plants and gardened profusely, cooked skillfully, and planned elaborate yearly theme parties with prodigious energy, enthusiasm, and creativity. Her love of people, animals and plants sparked instant connection and love.

After meeting Beth for the first time, you felt yourself in the presence of a good friend. Her laugh, the sparkle in her eyes and sense of humor made Beth the go-to person at any gathering. Beth was known for finding celebratory moments in everyday life events and had a passion to connect people with each other and with opportunities for joyous celebration.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Dolores.

Beth is survived by her loving husband, Spiro; her sisters, Loraine (Matt) Hardt, McHenry, IL, and Julie (Charles) Baker, Mosinee, WI; and nieces and nephews.

Beth's Celebration of Life, "Beth Had a Happy Little Life", will be announced at a later date.

Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more information call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 9, 2019
