Bethany L. Nelson
Bethany L. (Jamieson) Nelson, age 77 died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Beth is survived by her husband of 59 years, David Elmer Nelson; daughters, Connie (John) Giblin and Teresa (Joe) Buehler; grandchildren, Bill (Katie) Giblin and Erin (Keith) Menge; five great-grandchildren, Brennen, Kera, Ryleigh, Carter and Paisley.
She is predeceased by her parents, Gladys (Joe) DeSonia and Robert (Eunice) Jamieson; brother, Tom Jamieson and two grandsons, James Cucovatz and Andrew Giblin.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, June 27th at Creekwood Baptist Church, 7281 Olde Creek Road, Rockford with Pastor Darren Loeppky officiating. Visitation is 9:30am until time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. View full obituary at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 25, 2019