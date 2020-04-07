|
Betty Ann Heard
It is with saddened hearts we share that our Mother, Betty Ann Heard, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She went peacefully in her sleep as she hoped would happen. Our Mom lived for the past year in an apartment at Good Samaritan Society Scandia Village in Sister Bay, WI. Everyone there took such wonderful care of her for which our whole family is eternally grateful.
She and our Dad, Jim Heard, Sr, retired to Ellison Bay in Door County, WI 32 years ago from McHenry, IL. They felt this was their "Heaven on Earth". Mom did volunteering, was very active with Al-Anon and cared for our Dad who had Parkinson's disease the last 14 years of his life. He preceded her on the journey to heaven eleven years ago.
Betty Ann is survived by her children, Betty (Tom) Thompson, Jim (Janet) Heard, Jr, Joyce (Dave) Miller, all from McHenry, IL, John (Vicky) Heard from St. Louis, MO, and Diane (Jeff) Levison, from Pagosa Springs, CO. She will also be deeply missed by her ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with number nine due in August.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In honor of our Mother, donations to the Shepherd of the Bay Memorial Fund (PO Box 27, Ellison Bay, WI 54210), would be greatly appreciated.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay, WI is assisting the Heard family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Betty Ann may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 7, 2020