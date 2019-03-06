Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
323 N Taylor Street
Marengo, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
323 N Taylor Street
Marengo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Dumproff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Dumproff


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Dumproff Obituary
Betty Dumproff

Born: October 1, 1926; in Johnsburg, IL

Died: March 2, 2019; in Marengo, IL

Betty Dumproff, age 92, of Union, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born October 1, 1926, to the late John and Kate (nee Weber) Freund. On April 14, 1958, she married the love of her life, Paul Dumproff, at Sacred Heart Church, Marengo.

Paul and Betty owned the Village Trading Post, in Union, for 42 years. In her free time, she enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Betty is survived by her sister, Anita Stoffel; brother- and sister-in-law, George (Donna) Dumproff and Mary (Clay) Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 10:00am until the time of Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00am, at Sacred Heart Church, 323 N Taylor Street, Marengo. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now