Betty J. Knospe
Born: January 30, 1930
Died: March 20, 2020
Betty J. Knospe, 90, of Crystal Lake passed away March 20, 2020.
She was born January 30, 1930 in Jesse, West Virginia to Rev. Wiley F. and Lela (Workman) Brooks. In the 1950s she moved with her sister and brother-in-law to Chicago. She met her future husband, Dean F. Knospe on a blind date and they were married on November 18, 1961. On April 24, 1964 they moved to Crystal Lake to raise their daughter. Betty enjoyed being a homemaker, she babysat for neighbor children, and once her daughter was grown she began working as a cashier at a local gas station and later at the General Store. She also like sewing, reading, and doing crosswords.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Michael) Koch.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dean, and her siblings.
Services and entombment at Windridge Memorial Park will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Assisi Animal Foundation at www.assisi.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020