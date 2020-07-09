1/
Betty Jane Krause
1931 - 2020
Betty Jane Krause

Born: January 28, 1931; in Wausau, Wi

Died: July 7, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Betty Jane Krause, 89, of Crystal Lake passed away July 7, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington.

She was born January 28, 1931 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Henry and Leaura (Rustad) Abrath. On July 13, 1950 she married Clarence Krause.

In her younger years, Betty Jane loved baking for the holidays and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid Bulls and Cubs fan. She also wouldn't miss an episode of Young & the Restless.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Staebell, Carol Krause, and Jeannie (Steve) Burkhart; her grandchildren, John (Katie), Alex (Erin), Dena, and George Arvanitis; and her great-grandchildren, Joey, Aubrey, and Claire; and her siblings, Joyce and Donald.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; her parents; and her siblings.

There will be a service planned for Betty Jane at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010 or the charity of your choice.

For information call the funeral home at 815-459-1760. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
