Betty Jane Mishler
Born: July 25, 1924; in Marengo, IL
Died: October 21, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Betty Jane (Rasmussen) Mishler, 96, passed away peacefully at her home in Woodstock, IL on Wednesday Oct 21, 2020.
Betty was born July 25, 1924 in Marengo, IL to Sewald and Agnes Rasmussen.
She met the love of her life, Dean Mishler, at the roller rink in Marengo. She always joked "they had been going round and round ever since". They married on February 9, 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church. They lived a fun-filled, adventurous 66 years of marriage.
Betty was a homemaker and raised three boys. She loved to cook and bake. She loved going to church, playing cards, and socializing. She loved reading her Bible every morning and evening. She was one of the original charter members of the VFW Post 5040 auxiliary. She was one of fifteen women that made up the auxiliary VFW dance group which performed on many different occasions.
Betty and Dean were members of the First United Methodist Church in Woodstock for seventy years. They were also members of the Woodstock Woodchucks for fifty years. They enjoyed their time on the camping trips with their friends. They were snowbirds and enjoyed their winters in Seabring, Florida.
She will be greatly missed by her three sons Robert (Char) Mishler, Barry (Rita) Mishler, Scott Mishler, and special friend Tong Dom Vorachak; seven grandchildren Britta Farella, Jason (Cathy Gonzalez) Mishler, Tonya (Joe Hess) Mishler, Nicci (Ronnie Richardson) Mishler, Gavin Schmitt, Darren Schmitt, and Tyler (Nicole) Schmitt; and eleven great-grandchildren Devin (Jake) Goodchild, Zoe and Gage Mishler, Jarvis Hernandez, Brayden and Sadie Mishler, Cayden, Kylie, Jaxsyn and Trinity Richardson, and Ayva Schmitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sewald and Agnes Rasmussen, sister Norma Andrews, and brothers Richard, Robert, and Howard Rasmussen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to First United Methodist Church in Woodstock and Hospice of Northern Illinois.
A celebration of Betty's life will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until the 12:00 pm service at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin, & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock.
For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com
.