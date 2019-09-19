|
Betty Jean Eldridge
Born: October 18, 1930
Died: September 16, 2019
Betty Jean Eldridge, of Crystal Lake, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 88.
She was born October 18, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Irvin William and Marie Katherine (nee Werner) Frank.
Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church and was also a member of multiple P.E.O. chapters. She enjoyed cross stitch, stained glass, card stamping and singing in the church choir. Betty studied voice at the University of Cincinnati and attended Harper College in Palatine. She spent 15 years as a medical claims adjuster and retired to Homosassa, Florida before moving back to Crystal Lake to be with family. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Betty is survived by her children, Donna Jean (James) Bartlett, John Jay (Lillian) Eldridge, Kathy Ann Erickson and Jeffrey David (Lynne) Eldridge; her grandchildren, Brett (Kristin) Bartlett, Bradley (Regina) Bartlett, Brian (Ashley) Bartlett, Danielle (Elliot) Gonzalez, John (Kara) Eldridge, Vanessa Eldridge, Katie (Mike) Ehardt, Chad (Amy) Erickson, Michael (Victoria) Eldridge, Samantha (fianc e Mark) Eldridge and Daniel Eldridge; and her great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Pippa, Aleilah, Genevieve, Ethan, Noah, Logan, Liam, John, Jack, Lila and Crew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Eldridge, Jr.; her brothers, Dr. James Werner Frank and Roger Frank; and her son-in-law, William Erickson.
The funeral service will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 236 W Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake. Burial will be held privately at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Betty's name to First United Methodist Church, Crystal Lake.
Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 19, 2019