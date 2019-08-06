|
|
BETTY J. NOVAK
Born: March 19, 1931
Died: August 2, 2019
Betty Jean Novak, age 88 of Cary, passed away August 2, 2019. She was born March 19, 1931 in Crystal Lake, the daughter of Erwin and Tina (Dvorak) Meyer, Sr.
Betty is survived by her husband Donald J. Novak whom she was married to for 58 years, her children: Lovell Williams and Donald F. (Karin) Novak, her grandchildren: June (Fiance' Brian Dickenson), Benjamin Novak and Erica Novak, her siblings: Margaret Foreman, Gloria (the late Bob) Johnson and Donald (Sumie) Meyer as well as a sister-in-law Marilyn Meyer. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers: Bill (the late Mary) Meyer and Erwin Meyer, Jr.
Betty graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1949. In her early life she worked at Oak Industries, Fox River Grove Picnic Grove, Villa Bleu Restaurant and the Grove Theatre. Her adult life was spent living her Catholic faith and caring for family. Betty enjoyed biking, birds, high school groups, parades and McDonald's coffee and donuts. Her loving presence will be missed.
There will be a visitation for Betty on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, Cary. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 9th at 10:30 AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 410 First St., Cary and will be followed by burial at St. John Cemetery.
Memorials in Betty's memory would be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, 60010.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 6, 2019