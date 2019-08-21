|
|
Betty Lou Calhoun
Born: October 29th, 1949
Died: August 16, 2019
Betty Lou Calhoun (Mammie), 88, of Huntley Illinois passed away peacefully at home August 16, 2019.
Betty was born July 14, 1931 in Chicago Illinois to Nathaniel and Ethel Dabbs. She married her loving husband Carl October 29th, 1949. They started out in the city of Chicago and later moved their family to the suburb of Wauconda.
Betty was a hard worker. She put in many years at Accutronics in Cary Il. After her retirement she helped at the Wauconda Nursing home. Betty loved playing the slot machines and Bingo and was a big fan of the Game Show Network.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Barb) Calhoun, Patrick (Ronda) Calhoun, April (Robert) Shufelt, Karen Calhoun. Her grandchildren, Arin (Darren) Marino, Tim Nichols, Kyle Shufelt, Lea Shufelt, Brian Calhoun, Jeremy (Jessica) Dean, Amy (Eddie) Nguyen, Shelbe (Zakk) Schneiderman, and K.C. Kuder. 13 great grandchildren, Austin, Madalyn, Danny, Kristofer, Kaleb, Noah, Liam, JR, Jolie, EJ, Ethan, Easton, and Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Calhoun, sister, Mary Nicpon, and her brother Leroy Dabbs.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00am -2:00pm with a service at 1:00pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 21, 2019