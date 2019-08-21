Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Calhoun


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lou Calhoun Obituary
Betty Lou Calhoun

Born: October 29th, 1949

Died: August 16, 2019

Betty Lou Calhoun (Mammie), 88, of Huntley Illinois passed away peacefully at home August 16, 2019.

Betty was born July 14, 1931 in Chicago Illinois to Nathaniel and Ethel Dabbs. She married her loving husband Carl October 29th, 1949. They started out in the city of Chicago and later moved their family to the suburb of Wauconda.

Betty was a hard worker. She put in many years at Accutronics in Cary Il. After her retirement she helped at the Wauconda Nursing home. Betty loved playing the slot machines and Bingo and was a big fan of the Game Show Network.

Survivors include her children, Gary (Barb) Calhoun, Patrick (Ronda) Calhoun, April (Robert) Shufelt, Karen Calhoun. Her grandchildren, Arin (Darren) Marino, Tim Nichols, Kyle Shufelt, Lea Shufelt, Brian Calhoun, Jeremy (Jessica) Dean, Amy (Eddie) Nguyen, Shelbe (Zakk) Schneiderman, and K.C. Kuder. 13 great grandchildren, Austin, Madalyn, Danny, Kristofer, Kaleb, Noah, Liam, JR, Jolie, EJ, Ethan, Easton, and Gibson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Calhoun, sister, Mary Nicpon, and her brother Leroy Dabbs.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 11:00am -2:00pm with a service at 1:00pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now