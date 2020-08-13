Betty M. TeimerBetty M. Teimer, 89, of Wonder Lake, formerly of Chicago and Berwyn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home with her family. She enjoyed TV mysteries, gardening, fishing and living by the lake. Betty was a loving mom and doting grandmother who loved spending time with her family.She leaves behind her daughters, Marsha (Casey) Fornal, Susan (Caz) Teimer-Szydlo; grandchildren, Christopher, Steven (Allison) Formal, Tyler, David Szydlo; nephews, Raymond, Ronald (Jennifer) Haucka.Preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Lydia (Suchy) Hazucka; brother, Raymond (the late Delores) Hazucka; sister, Florence (the late James) Havlovic.Visitation with social distancing and masks will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the 12:00 P.M. Celebration of Life Service at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL.If you will be attending the funeral on Saturday, each individual must register with the funeral home. Face coverings are required inside the funeral home at all times.For additional information please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.