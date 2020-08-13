1/
Betty M. Teimer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty M. Teimer

Betty M. Teimer, 89, of Wonder Lake, formerly of Chicago and Berwyn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at home with her family. She enjoyed TV mysteries, gardening, fishing and living by the lake. Betty was a loving mom and doting grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

She leaves behind her daughters, Marsha (Casey) Fornal, Susan (Caz) Teimer-Szydlo; grandchildren, Christopher, Steven (Allison) Formal, Tyler, David Szydlo; nephews, Raymond, Ronald (Jennifer) Haucka.

Preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Lydia (Suchy) Hazucka; brother, Raymond (the late Delores) Hazucka; sister, Florence (the late James) Havlovic.

Visitation with social distancing and masks will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until the 12:00 P.M. Celebration of Life Service at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL.

If you will be attending the funeral on Saturday, each individual must register with the funeral home. Face coverings are required inside the funeral home at all times.

For additional information please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved