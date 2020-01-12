Northwest Herald Obituaries
Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Windridge Memorial Park
Beulah Esther Horn


1922 - 2020
Beulah Esther Horn Obituary
Beulah Esther Horn

Born: April 25, 1922; in Promise City, IA

Died: January 8, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Beulah Esther Horn, age 97, of Crystal Lake and formerly of Fox River Grove passed away January 8, 2020 at Fox Point Assisted Living in McHenry.

She was born April 25, 1922 in Promise City, Iowa, the daughter of Ben and Carrie (McIntire) Morris.

Beulah married George Horn on September 6, 1947. They lived in Fox River Grove until they moved to Crystal Lake in 1976.

Beulah was employed at Jewel Tea Company and then Oak Industries where she retired after 20 years. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, cooking and other crafts. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beulah is survived by her daughter-in-law and caregiver Betty Horn, her son Greg (Kay) Horn, her granddaughters Penny (Dave) Wlasiuk and Keri (Jeff) Morocco, her great grandchildren: D.J. (Miranda) Wlasiuk, Mallory (Tyler) Franzen, Dillon Wlasiuk, Melissa Wlasiuk, Derek Wlasiuk and Daniel Wlasiuk, Dominic Morocco, and Cole Morocco as well as a great great granddaughter Mackenzie Wlasiuk.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years George Horn, her parents and her brothers and sisters.

A special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Heartland Hospice and Fox Point Assisted Living for their loving care and treating her like family.

There will be a visitation for Beulah on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary, interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to the First United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake.

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
