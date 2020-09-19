1/
Beverly Ann Juckel
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Juckel

Born: September 5, 1942

Died: September 16, 2020

Beverly Ann Juckel (nee Zibble), age 78 of Polk City, FL. formerly of Fox River Grove, IL and Barrington, IL., went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Hans her high school sweetheart of 60 years. Loving mother of Taylor J. Juckel and Christine (Mark) Rhein. Cherished grandmother of the late Nicole Juckel, Justin Juckel, Chloe (Troy McCullough) Juckel, Sarah (Matt Goetsch) Rhein and Catherine (Tyler) Owen. Proud great-grandmother of Jesse B. and Landon Juckel. Beloved sister of the late Carol (Robert) Neiweem, the late Herman W. Zibble, Jr., Donna (Robert) May and Ronald (Bobette) Zibble. Survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Beverly was born on September 5, 1942, in Evanston Hospital, Evanston, IL. Her parents were Herman W. Zibble, Sr. and Helen Sophie Emma Zibble (nee Neetz). She grew up in Wilmette, IL and attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL. As a child, she enjoyed Wilmette Days on the Village Green. Also riding her bike with her sister Donna and friends to Lake Michigan to go swimming. The annual Old Orchard Art Fair was exciting to go to. Beverly loved to oil paint and draw. She also made porcelain dolls, dollhouses, and jewelry. She was a former member of the Questers, Polly Crandell Chapter, in Crystal Lake, IL. While living in Barrington, IL. she taught children's Sunday school at the former Bethel Gospel Church in Barrington, IL., and vacation bible school at Christian Assembly, in Barrington, IL. She enjoyed going to ladies' bible study groups in Barrington, IL., and MOSN bible study in Polk City, FL.

Her favorite travels included Ku'Damm Str., Berlin, Germany, Concord, MA in the fall, Door County, WI, Holmes Beach and Anna Maria Island, FL., San Diego Zoo, CA., Helen, GA., St. Armands Circle, Sarasota FL., Galena IL., Warrens, WI for the Cranberryfest and Royal Oak Farm in Harvard, IL. for apple picking with the family.

Beverly's happiest moments were on the holidays having her whole family sitting around the dinner table. Also, having the grandchildren and great-grandchildren come over with their friends to use the in-ground swimming pool in Fox River Grove, IL. Her most peaceful moments were sitting in church with her church family which was McHenry Full Gospel Church, McHenry, IL. Beverly loved her life here on earth and is now enjoying her new life in heaven. As her granddaughter Nicole wrote on a plain piece of paper when she was very young "Be Happy".

Celebration of her life will be at the Justen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Windridge Cemetery, in Cary, IL.

In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Beverly on her tribute wall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Justen Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved