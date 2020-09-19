Beverly Ann Juckel
Born: September 5, 1942
Died: September 16, 2020
Beverly Ann Juckel (nee Zibble), age 78 of Polk City, FL. formerly of Fox River Grove, IL and Barrington, IL., went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Hans her high school sweetheart of 60 years. Loving mother of Taylor J. Juckel and Christine (Mark) Rhein. Cherished grandmother of the late Nicole Juckel, Justin Juckel, Chloe (Troy McCullough) Juckel, Sarah (Matt Goetsch) Rhein and Catherine (Tyler) Owen. Proud great-grandmother of Jesse B. and Landon Juckel. Beloved sister of the late Carol (Robert) Neiweem, the late Herman W. Zibble, Jr., Donna (Robert) May and Ronald (Bobette) Zibble. Survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Beverly was born on September 5, 1942, in Evanston Hospital, Evanston, IL. Her parents were Herman W. Zibble, Sr. and Helen Sophie Emma Zibble (nee Neetz). She grew up in Wilmette, IL and attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL. As a child, she enjoyed Wilmette Days on the Village Green. Also riding her bike with her sister Donna and friends to Lake Michigan to go swimming. The annual Old Orchard Art Fair was exciting to go to. Beverly loved to oil paint and draw. She also made porcelain dolls, dollhouses, and jewelry. She was a former member of the Questers, Polly Crandell Chapter, in Crystal Lake, IL. While living in Barrington, IL. she taught children's Sunday school at the former Bethel Gospel Church in Barrington, IL., and vacation bible school at Christian Assembly, in Barrington, IL. She enjoyed going to ladies' bible study groups in Barrington, IL., and MOSN bible study in Polk City, FL.
Her favorite travels included Ku'Damm Str., Berlin, Germany, Concord, MA in the fall, Door County, WI, Holmes Beach and Anna Maria Island, FL., San Diego Zoo, CA., Helen, GA., St. Armands Circle, Sarasota FL., Galena IL., Warrens, WI for the Cranberryfest and Royal Oak Farm in Harvard, IL. for apple picking with the family.
Beverly's happiest moments were on the holidays having her whole family sitting around the dinner table. Also, having the grandchildren and great-grandchildren come over with their friends to use the in-ground swimming pool in Fox River Grove, IL. Her most peaceful moments were sitting in church with her church family which was McHenry Full Gospel Church, McHenry, IL. Beverly loved her life here on earth and is now enjoying her new life in heaven. As her granddaughter Nicole wrote on a plain piece of paper when she was very young "Be Happy".
Celebration of her life will be at the Justen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Windridge Cemetery, in Cary, IL.
In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Beverly on her tribute wall.