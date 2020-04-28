Beverly Ann Truhlar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ann Truhlar Born: December 17, 1941; in Chicago, IL Died: April 22, 2020 ;in McHenry, IL Beverly Ann Truhlar was born December 17, 1941 in Chicago, IL to William and Kathryn Allison. She passed away peacefully April 22, 2020 in McHenry, IL. Beverly is survived by her son, Raymond Olson; siblings, Kimberly (John) Ufkes and William (Janice) Allison, Sr.; nieces and nephews, John (Rebecca) McGill, William Allison Jr., Lisa Ufkes, and Steven (Kim) Allison; and great nieces and nephews, Addison and Alyssa McGill, Jessica Allison, and Alec and Billy Allison. Beverly loved the opera, old movies, reading, and traveling. Beverly was a strong caring woman who loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services for Beverly will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved