Beverly Ann Truhlar Born: December 17, 1941; in Chicago, IL Died: April 22, 2020 ;in McHenry, IL Beverly Ann Truhlar was born December 17, 1941 in Chicago, IL to William and Kathryn Allison. She passed away peacefully April 22, 2020 in McHenry, IL. Beverly is survived by her son, Raymond Olson; siblings, Kimberly (John) Ufkes and William (Janice) Allison, Sr.; nieces and nephews, John (Rebecca) McGill, William Allison Jr., Lisa Ufkes, and Steven (Kim) Allison; and great nieces and nephews, Addison and Alyssa McGill, Jessica Allison, and Alec and Billy Allison. Beverly loved the opera, old movies, reading, and traveling. Beverly was a strong caring woman who loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services for Beverly will be held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 28, 2020.