Services
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
Beverly E. Greenwood


1934 - 2019
Beverly E. Greenwood Obituary
Beverly E. Greenwood

Born: May 2, 1934; in Milwaukee, WI

Died: September 23, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Beverly E. Greenwood, age 85, passed away in McHenry on Monday, September 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 2, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Carl and Irene (Belter) Peters. Beverly married Russell Greenwood, who preceded her in death on February 19, 1995.

She is survived by her children: Diane Zimmerman, Gail Weingart, Glenn (Connie) Greenwood, David Greenwood; grandchildren: Kelly (Blake), Kimberly (Billy), Chris (Allie), Jennifer (Jason), Matt (Bridget), Kaley, Courtney and 10 great- grandchildren and 1 on the way. Family meant the world to her and she will be missed very much.

In addition to her husband, Russell, Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Irene Peters and brother, Richard Peters.

Visitation will be held from 10am until 12:30pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:30pm. Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in McHenry.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the family.

For more information please call (815)385- 0063 or visit www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
