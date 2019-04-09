Beverly J. Skoniecke



Beverly J. Skoniecke, nee Miller, 89, of Village of Lakewood, IL, passed away March 23, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Skoniecke, of Chicago Heights, IL.



Beverly was born February 9, 1930 in South Bend, IN to the late Joseph P. and Ruth (nee Hess) Miller. She graduated from St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN with a degree in Dietetics. On November 8, 1952 she married Thomas and began working at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, IL. In 1958 Beverly and Tom settled in Homewood, IL where they raised their four children. Tom owned and operated Southgate Pharmacy in Homewood. In 1990 they retired to the beautiful Northwoods of Minocqua, WI where they lived until 2011 before returning to Illinois.



Beverly especially cherished their years in Minocqua, highlighted with visits from their children and grandchildren, which often included snowmobiling, fishing and picnics on her pontoon boat. Beverly had a talent for cooking and sewing and her green thumb really shined through her beloved rosebushes and orchids. She was also blessed to enjoy much traveling with her husband over the years.



She was known for her sense of humor, smile and laughter. Beverly's gift to lend an open ear and heart, often gathering around the kitchen table, will be missed by many. She was the backbone of the family from which they all learned the importance of connectedness, kindness and generosity.



Survivors include her children, Gloria (David) Smiley, Tom Skoniecke, Jr., Vicki (Kevin) Sheldon and Lori Skoniecke; her grandchildren, Sarah and Connor Smiley, Robert (Jessica) and Laura Sheldon, and Kristina, TJ, Travis and Kayla Skoniecke.



A Celebration of Beverly's life will be at a later date. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.



Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.