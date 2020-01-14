|
Beverly Jornd
Beverly Jornd died on Sunday January 12, 2020 in Woodstock surrounded by her siblings.She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a strong, willful, opinionated, funny woman loved and liked by many people.
She is survived by her brothers Cliff Little and Stanley Little of Ohio, Larry (Lee) Little of South Carolina, Harold (Linda) Little of Illinois; her sisters Darlene Gray, Brenda (Mike) Pigott and Sheila (Bill) Beard of Illinois; her grandchildren Michelle, Tony and Katie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thomas Jornd, son Roger Little and a brother Steve Butcher.
There will be a visitation at the Chapel at Windridge Memorial Park on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 10:00 followed by burial at the cemetery in Cary.
For information call the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815 338 1710 or see our website at slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 14, 2020