Beverly Kaplan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Kaplan Beverly Kaplan, age 94 of Cary passed away on Sunday, April 12 surrounded by her adoring family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Fannie Lazovick and 2 sisters, Naomi Binder and Mona Aarons and her husband on 68 years, Bob Kaplan. She leaves behind a twin brother, Paul Lazovick, 4 sons, Bruce (Debra), David (Laura), Ron (Jennifer) and Kenn, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, all of whom will miss her immensely. Bev met her husband, Bob at New York University, married in 1948 and moved to Columbus, Ohio where Bob was a professor and fencing coach at Ohio State. She became an avid Buckeye fan and was known for sending in plays from the stands at OSU football games. Bev was very creative and made and sold jewelry, she taught creative movement to kids and adults. She was an ardent supporter of Buckeye Bargains to raise money for student scholarships. She had many friends who enjoyed her cheerful, upbeat personality. Services will be held at a date to be determined. Cremation was handled by the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, IL. Memorials can be made to Journeycare Hospice of Barrington, IL. Information 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved