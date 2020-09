Beverly M. FefferBorn: September 5, 1931Died: September 12, 2020Beverly M. Feffer, 89, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, died peacefully September 12, 2020. She was born September 5, 1931 in Des Plaines to Alois and Alice Reinert. Beverly is survived by her children, Bill (Donna) Feffer, Patti (Nolan) Congine, John (Becky) Feffer, Karen (Clyde) Seamon, Debi (Jim) Spegele, and Therese McDowell; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph H. Feffer Jr.; a son, Joseph R. Feffer.There will be a visitation from 10am to Noon on Monday, September 21 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. There will be a service at Noon. Facial coverings will be required.Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com