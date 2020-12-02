Beverly Mae Mueller
Born: May 27, 1934; in Sturgeon Bay, WI
Died: November 26, 2020; in Hampshire, IL
Beverly Mae Mueller, 86, of Hampshire, formerly of Addison, passed away Thursday morning November 26, 2020, in her home.
She was born May 27, 1934, in Sturgeon Bay, WI the daughter of Arthur and Audrey (Bliss) Moore. Bev married Robert J. Mueller on Aug 17, 1957, in Forestville, WI. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her two children, Bruce (Kathy) Mueller of Huntley, and Lois (Frank) Rostine of Hanover Park; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Don (Pat) Moore, and Ray Moore; a sister, Eileen Keup.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob on October 1, 2017; and a brother, Robert Moore.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire.
Visitation was Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm. at the Funeral Home. Please note that masking and social distancing must be observed.
