Bev Tower, of Crystal Lake, passed away amid her family after a long struggle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 78.

Bev's family was most important to her, and she leaves behind her husband, Raymond Tower, Jr., her children, Allyson (Joseph) Scopelliti, Christine (Scott) Vance, Charles (Melissa) Schultz, Raymond (Annie) Tower III, and Joseph (Marsha) Tower, and 11 grandchildren and a great grandson.

Bev's other great passion was for music, having been involved since beginning piano at the age of five. She attended North Central College in Naperville, where her singing voice was refined, and she contributed her playing and singing talents to several churches as her family moved around. For the past 19 years, Bev and Ray have attended First Congregational Church (FCC) of Crystal Lake, where Bev sang in the choir and occasionally substituted on the piano and organ. She exhibited her passion when she had the opportunity to play a rousing Bach postlude on FCC's Buzard pipe organ. While at FCC, Bev also served as a Stephen Minister for 13 years, and she enjoyed participating in a dedicated and supportive Fellowship Group.

Bev's other occasional activities included traveling, going to Cubs games, taking in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, babysitting her grandchildren, bowling, golf, and - of course - shopping!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music department at First Congregational Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.



Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
