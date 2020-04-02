|
|
Bill G. Jensen
Born: May 8, 1933
Died: March 31, 2020
Bill "Big Bear" G. Jensen, 86, of Crystal Lake passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 8, 1933 in Carroll, IA to the late Chris and Eloise Jensen.
Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1952 until 1956 during the Korean War. On September 29, 1954 he married Ileta Edwards; they celebrated 62 beautiful years of marriage until her passing in 2017. After his discharge from the military, Bill attended the University of Iowa where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. After graduation, he taught Physical Education and coached sports at Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest, IL. He made his life-long career in insurance, starting with Equitable Life from 1961-1962; he was then with Liberty Mutual from 1962 - 1971, where he traveled between Chicago, Kansas City, MO, Omaha, NE. In 1971, he went to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. starting as a salesman and worked until his retirement in 1998, where he retired as Sr. Vice President. Bill was an avid outdoorsman; he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent over 40 years enjoying northern Minnesota with his family. After retirement Bill built his dream home "Big Bear Pines" in Marcell, MN on Turtle Lake, where his children and grandchildren will continue making happy memories.
Bill is survived by his children, Debora (David) Geist, David (Diane) Jensen, and Ken (Lori) Jensen; grandchildren, Jason and Natalie Geist, and Quinton, Katherine, Kristine, and Anna Jensen; brothers, Ted, Tim, Bob and Mike Jensen; and by many cherished nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Celi Jensen and his older brother, Don Jensen.
Services will be held privately for Bill's immediate family.
Memorial donations may be made to University of Iowa Center for Advancement, c/o UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund, PO Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244-4550, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or your favorite children's charity.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.
For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020