Bill T. Dedual
1962 - 2020
Bill T. Dedual

Born: October 10, 1962; in Carpentersville, IL

Died: August 1, 2020; in Harvard, IL

Bill T. Dedual, age 57, passed away August 1, 2020 in Harvard with his loving, caring daughter Belinda by his side.

He was born in Carpentersville, IL on October 10, 1962. Bill was a good, hard working man and always helped those in need. He had several jobs over the years, one being carpentry and building homes. At the time of his death he was a Pace bus driver. Bill loved fishing but more than that he loved Jesus. He was the Pastor of the House of the Nazarene online Church. Bill has 2 associate degrees, one from Rock Valley College and one from Northern Illinois University. He loved his daughter Belinda more than anyone else in the world and cared for her for the last 26 years. They were rarely apart. Sharon Goodman was also a very close friend of Bill's.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Auggie in 2019. Visitation will be Friday August 15, 2020 from 10:00 am until the Prayer Service at 11:30 am at Schneider, Leucht, Merwin and Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, Il. 60098.

For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.
