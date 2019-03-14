Birgit M. Bronst



Born: May 21, 1943



Died: March 10, 2019



Birgit M. Bronst, age 75, of Cary, passed away March 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1943 in Copenhagen, Denmark, the daughter of Arvid and Edith Kyst.



Birgit is survived by her husband, Dietrich Bronst; her children, Kenneth Bronst, Deborah (Jeff) Golladay, Steven (Dawn Taylor) Bronst, Michael (Casey) Bronst and Kristine (Joseph) Soukup; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt Vergara) Petersen, Jessica (Austin) Dobbs, Jeffrey Golladay, Anina Golladay, Regan Bronst, Nathan Bronst, Dylan Bronst, Isabella Soukup and Rosalie Soukup; her nieces, Linda LaGambina, Stefanie Mueller; and nephew, Paul Kyst; as well as many great nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Birgit is preceded in death by her brother, Erling (the late Marion) Kyst; and her nephews, Brian Kyst and David Kyst.



There will be a visitation for Birgit on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service Friday, March 15th at 10:30 AM at the funeral home and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010



Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 14, 2019