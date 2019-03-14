Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Birgit Bronst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Birgit M. Bronst


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Birgit M. Bronst Obituary
Birgit M. Bronst

Born: May 21, 1943

Died: March 10, 2019

Birgit M. Bronst, age 75, of Cary, passed away March 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1943 in Copenhagen, Denmark, the daughter of Arvid and Edith Kyst.

Birgit is survived by her husband, Dietrich Bronst; her children, Kenneth Bronst, Deborah (Jeff) Golladay, Steven (Dawn Taylor) Bronst, Michael (Casey) Bronst and Kristine (Joseph) Soukup; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt Vergara) Petersen, Jessica (Austin) Dobbs, Jeffrey Golladay, Anina Golladay, Regan Bronst, Nathan Bronst, Dylan Bronst, Isabella Soukup and Rosalie Soukup; her nieces, Linda LaGambina, Stefanie Mueller; and nephew, Paul Kyst; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Birgit is preceded in death by her brother, Erling (the late Marion) Kyst; and her nephews, Brian Kyst and David Kyst.

There will be a visitation for Birgit on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service Friday, March 15th at 10:30 AM at the funeral home and will be followed by burial at Windridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010

For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
Download Now