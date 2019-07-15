Robert "BOB" J. Jurgovan



Born: November 19, 1942



Died: July 5, 2019



Bob Jurgovan, 76, passed away on July 5th. Beloved husband for 46 years of Peggy, nee Steiner. Loving father of Eric (Amanda) and Kathleen. Proud grandpa of Mckenna, Emery and a soon to be grandson. Brother of Judith (James) Kelderhouse.



Proceeded in death by his parents Steven and Lois and brother Ronald (Sandra) Jurgovan. Fond Uncle, Cousin, Brother-In-Law and Friend to many.



Voracious reader and lover of crossword puzzles. Avid tent, pop-up and trailer camper for 35 years. After retiring he enjoyed traveling the US in the trailer and managed to camp in 44 of the lower 48 states. He enjoyed biking, gardening and cooking. He was always on the lookout for new recipes.



Memorial Visitation Friday July 19th from 10 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 South Hubbard St., Algonquin, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Cure SMA www.curesma.org#uresma.org Published in the Northwest Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2019