Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Bob Norman Peterson


1928 - 2020
Bob Norman Peterson Obituary
Bob Norman Peterson

Born: February 2, 1928

Died: March 21, 2020

Bob Norman Peterson, age 92, a longtime resident of McHenry, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Valley Hi Nursing Home in Hartland Township.

He was born February 2, 1928 in McHenry to Glenn and Frances M. (Petersen) Peterson. On August 6, 1949, he married Vilma M. Rasmussen in Crystal Lake.

Bob was active with the Boy Scouts of America, and was honored to be one of the first Boy Scouts in McHenry. Following high school graduation, Bob proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement, he was employed at the Jewel grocery store in McHenry for several years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed woodworking and was an avid reader.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Vilma; four children, Caryn (Tom) McAndrews, Ann (Kevin Lynch) Peterson, Jennifer (Karl) Johnson and Chad Peterson; six grandchildren, Emily (Daniel) Kidd, Megan (Justin) Davis, Thomas (Emily) Walt, Teresa (Jesse Minor) Walt, Hayden Johnson and Jarrett Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Ian and Jesse James; his sister Judy (Dale) Katz and sister-in-law, Bernice Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Glenn Peterson; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bernie Hamil; his granddaughter, Bridget McAndrews.

All services are private. His family suggests memorials in Bob's memory be made to Helping Paws Animal Shelter at www.helpingpaws.net .

Arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Bob on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -