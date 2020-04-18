Bogdan Kwiatkowski Born: May 21, 1931; in Warsaw, Poland Died: April 15, 2020; in Elgin, IL Bogdan Kwiatkowski, 88 of Lake in the Hills, Il passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Fox River Rehab & Healthcare in Elgin. He was born May 21, 1931 in Warsaw, Poland the son of, Frank and Olga Kwiatkowski. He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cary. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, and great-grandson. He enjoyed ping pong, volleyball, soccer, bicycling, walking, and home projects. He is survived by his children, Andrew Kwiatkowski, Alicia Lochary and Cindy (Dan) ManuSOS, his grandchildren, Christy Lochary (Eric Brown), Alyssa and Lauren ManuSOS, and a great-grandson Sawyer Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 54 years Anna Kwiatkoski, and his son Kevin Kwiatkowski. Private funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cary. Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park in Cary. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St. is in charge of arrangements. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.