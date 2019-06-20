Bonnie J. Pociask



Born: March 30, 1944



Died: June 18, 2019



Bonnie J. Pociask, age 75, of McHenry, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and beloved cat, Binky. She was born on March 30, 1944, in Chicago, to the late Walter and Barbara (Halloran) Saran.



More than anything, Bonnie loved her family. Her most important role was being Mimi to her cherished grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and bird watching. She loved watching HGTV and Netflix and always enjoyed a good a glass of wine. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her loving children: Kenneth C. (Crystal) Pociask and Kathy (Dennis) Bessler; cherished grandchildren: Kacie Regyn and Karly Jean Pociask and Jordyn Lee and Jennifer Bessler; and adored great-grandson, Nickolas.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth T., infant son, Thomas, and siblings: Walter (Jeanne) and Mary.



Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:30am at Church of Holy Apostles 5211 W. Bull Valley Road, McHenry, IL. Memorial Mass will begin at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed in Bonnie's name to The Chest Foundation, 2595 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL 60026 or JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010.



For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063 Published in the Northwest Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary