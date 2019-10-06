|
Boyd R. Whitt Jr.
Born: March 2, 1941
Died: October 2, 2019
Boyd R. Whitt Jr. was born on March 2, 1941 in Aurora, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Maxine (Petersen) Whitt and spouse Jane (Holt) Whitt.
He grew up in Galesburg, Illinois and attended UW Stout. Boyd was a talented craftsman. He applied those skills as a teacher, working at Madison Area Technical College for 30 years. He was also an ambitious horticulturist, planting orchards, vegetables gardens and flower beds of all varieties.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon (Burington) Whitt, sister, Diane (Joe) White, two daughters, Amy Hansen-Badjie and Sara (Scott) Brown and six grandchildren: Benjamin, Spencer, Lynnsie, Sydney, Harrison and Aaliyah. He delighted in his grandchildren. They were his greatest joy.
He was a hospital volunteer, serving in the NICU and Urgent Care. He also volunteered at the Huntley Library.
Memorial gifts in honor of Boyd can be given to Olbrich Botanical Society (www.olbrich.org) and to the Huntley Library.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 6, 2019