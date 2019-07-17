Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Brad D. Johnson


1959 - 2019
Brad D. Johnson Obituary
Brad D. Johnson

Born: July 13, 1959

Died: July 15, 2019

Brad D. Johnson, age 60, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, from a short, but hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in Woodstock, IL. on July 13, 1959, the son of Harold C. and Emily M. (Ehmke) Johnson.

Brad enjoyed spending time outdoors and sitting by the bonfire. He found great joy in working with his hands; especially while restoring old vehicles and woodworking. Brad once made a bass guitar from a fallen tree. In his free time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and being on the water.

Brad is survived by his children: Clinton David Johnson, Shantelle Helene "Tilly" Johnson, Cody Johnson, Riley Morgan Johnson; grandchild: Ocean David Johnson and sister: Susan L. Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Jeffrey H. Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9am to 11am at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry with Funeral Service beginning at 11am. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park. For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 17, 2019
