Brandon P.J. McKimmy
Born: February 19, 2000; in Lake Forest, IL
Died: January 24, 2020; in Richmond, IL
Brandon P.J. McKimmy, affectionately known as "Bam Bam", age 19, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 19, 2000 in Lake Forest to Bobby (Molly Ware) McKimmy.
Brandon was born and raised in Spring Grove, where he was a 2018 graduate of Lakes Community High School. Brandon adored his family and friends, especially spending time with Tyjr, his fur baby. Some of his favorite things included, fashion, video games, food, making people laugh, and being a friend, brother, and Uncle. He always knew how to make a room brighter and had the most contagious laugh.
Left behind to cherish Brandon's memory are his father, Bobby McKimmy; six siblings, Vanessa (Eric) Gregory, Megan, Sarah, Clayton, Rachael, and Morganne McKimmy; eight nieces and nephews, Cayden, Easton, Landon, Zayden, Peyton, Molly, Zachary, Baby Gunn; his paternal grandparents, Paul (Linda) McKimmy; aunt, Rebecca Ware; cousin, Amanda McKimmy; girlfriend, Madeline Deters; his Baby Boy, Tyjr and his goddaughter, Judith Munoz.
Brandon was preceded in death by his mother, Molly in 2019, and his maternal grandparents, Mary (Frank) Blazevich; and uncles, Garth and Jon.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. The Celebration of a life well lived service will be at 6 p.m.
At the family's request, no dark colors, please dress in colorful attire, the brighter the better.
Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 30, 2020