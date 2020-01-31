Northwest Herald Obituaries
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
View Map
Brandon P.J. McKimmy Obituary
Brandon P.J. McKimmy

Born: February 19, 2000; in Lake Forest, IL

Died: January 24, 2020; in Richmond, IL

Brandon P.J. McKimmy, affectionately known as "Bam Bam", age 19, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. The Celebration of a life well lived service will be at 6 p.m.

At the family's request, no dark colors, please dress in colorful attire, the brighter the better.

Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.

To send a condolence to the family of Brandon "Bam Bam" McKimmy, please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com. For info call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
