Brandon P.J. McKimmy
Born: February 19, 2000; in Lake Forest, IL
Died: January 24, 2020; in Richmond, IL
Brandon P.J. McKimmy, affectionately known as "Bam Bam", age 19, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Friday, January 24, 2020 at his residence.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081. The Celebration of a life well lived service will be at 6 p.m.
At the family's request, no dark colors, please dress in colorful attire, the brighter the better.
Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
To send a condolence to the family of Brandon "Bam Bam" McKimmy, please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com. For info call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 31, 2020