Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
8:30 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5006 E. Wonder Lake Road
Wonder Lake, IL
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Brandon Scott Hunt


1989 - 2020
Brandon Scott Hunt Obituary
Brandon Scott Hunt

Born: January 4, 1989; in Woodstock, IL

Died: January 17, 2020; in Libertyville, IL

Brandon Scott Hunt, age 31, of Wonder Lake, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

He was born January 4, 1989 in Woodstock to Jeffrey Sr. and Deborah (Wenk) Hunt.

A lifetime resident of Wonder Lake, Brandon recently moved to the Round Lake area. He graduated from McHenry High School, West Campus in 2007, and was employed as a machinist at McHenry Screw Products.

Brandon took great pride in his red Chevy Camero, and enjoyed fishing with his son in his leisure time. His family and his friends were his entire world.

Survivors include two children, Jayden and Carter; the love of his life, Heather; his parents, Jeffrey Sr. and Deborah Hunt; his siblings, Jeff Jr. (Brittney) Hunt, Sean Hunt, and Shana Rae Hunt; a niece, Payton-Marie and a nephew, Jeffrey III; his aunt, Lorraine (Ray) Kraeplin; his uncles, William "Buck" Hunt, who is also his Godfather, Keith (Sandy) Hunt, Gary (Sharon) Hunt, Ronald (Rhona) Wenk, and Phillip Wenk; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Anna Wenk; and his paternal grandmother, Dolores Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Victor Hunt.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050.

Visitation will resume Thursday at the funeral home from 8:30 a.m until closing prayers at 9:20 a.m., then proceeding to the 10 a.m. funeral Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5006 E. Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, IL 60097.

Interment will be in Christ the King Cemetery, Wonder Lake. Memorials are suggested to the family to benefit the Hunt children future education expenses.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may share memories on Brandon's tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
