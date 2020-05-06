Brent Richard Doss
Born: April 20, 1935
Died: April 20, 2020
Brent Richard "Dick" Doss was born April 20, 1935 and was called to his heavenly Home April 20, 2020 at age 85.
Dick graduated Harvard High School in 1952 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps achieving the rank of Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He proudly participated in an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2017, coordinated by Legion Post 347 (the largest Legion Post in the world.)
Dick graduated from Spencerian College and worked in the insurance industry for 40 years.
As a member of St. Joseph's Parish, American Legion, NRA, ACBL, Lion's Club and Loyal Order of Moose (lifetime) he valued time spent with friends.
He was an avid fisherman, golfer, hunter, and recreational pilot. Many years were spent vacationing with family and friends at Manitowish Waters, WI. Watching Dick back his boat into the lake with his Dodge Power Wagon was a sight to behold.
Family always came first. He was the faithful provider and fierce protector of his family. The car trunk was always full of the essentials: first aid kits, hats, scarves, boots, gloves, flares, flashlights, blankets and a shovel; the gas tank never went below half full, and if anything was broken, he would tinker and putter to fix it. He was a quiet man with a loving compassionate heart. There was not anything he would not do for his family and friends. He was generous with his time and resources and became a leader, teacher, guide, and friend to all who knew him. His unyielding gentle spirit shaped our days and taught us that a quiet voice can have tremendous affect on those that have heard it.
Dick was preceded in death by his mother Agnes, his father Brent, and his daughter Julia and is survived by Frances "Gina" his wife of 60 years, daughters Jennifer (Steve), Judith (Jim), sister Beverly and several nieces and nephews.
A private Mass will be held 10:00 a.m Saturday, May 9th at St. Joseph Church in Harvard. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, along with military honors. If so desired, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Cancer Society appreciated.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 6, 2020.