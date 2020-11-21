1/1
Brett K. Miller
1962 - 2020
Brett K. Miller

Born: June 20, 1962; in Elgin, IL

Died: November 18, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Brett K. Miller, age 58, of Wonder Lake passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at JourneyCare in Barrington.

He was born June 20, 1962 in Elgin to Kenneth and Corinne (Clesen) Miller.

Brett worked at Joslyn MFG, American Packing Machinery, and Coil Craft. He enjoyed woodworking, canoeing, biking and watching the Bear's and Westerns shows. Brett had a lot of challenges in his life and is now at peace. He was loved and will be missed by those that knew him and especially will be missed by his two cats; Smokey and Max.

He is survived by his mother Corinne; sister, Laura A (Roy) Belluomini; nieces, Amanda Gorski, Madeline Gorski and Grace Gorski.

He is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Arthur and MaryAnn Clesen, and Hilda and Paul Miller.

Due to COVID-19 the service will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare, Helping Paws - Woodstock, or to your favorite Animal Shelter.

For more information, contact the Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home, Woodstock at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
