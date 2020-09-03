Brian McPhersonBorn: May 29, 1977Died: August 26, 2020Brian McPherson, 43, passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1977 to John and Joan McPherson in Wyandotte, Michigan. He was the loving brother of Allison (Chris) Petriak; the dear uncle of Chloe and Isabella Petriak; cherished grandson of Francis Topper; beloved nephew of Jennifer (Dennis) Billings and Judy Wotring. He was a fond cousin and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Topper, Charles and Virginia McPherson; his nephew, Jacob Petriak; and infant brother, Darren McPherson.He was a graduate of Crystal Lake South HS in 1995. He then attended Northern Arizona University, where he graduated in 2001. He worked as a Field Producer at Fox News. Later he worked as an Educator and in Public Relations in China.Visitation at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL 60014 on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4pm-8pm. Due to current events, masks will be required and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Prayers at the funeral home on Saturday, September 5 at 9:45am leading to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave., for Mass at 10:30am. For information call (815) 459-1760.