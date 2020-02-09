Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Melhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Melhorn


1979 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Melhorn Obituary
brian melhorn

Born: May 10, 1979 in Peru, IN

Died: January 13, 2020 in Crystal Lake, IL

Brian "Wheels" Melhorn, 40, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Crystal Lake. He was born on May 10, 1979 in Peru, Indiana to Robert and Arla (nee Pearce) Melhorn.

Brian found great freedom in his wheelchair and great joy in his God-Daughters Rosei and Ehle, along with his many friends. He was an accomplished D&D Dungeon Master and story teller. He was a 3rd degree black belt in Shotokan Karate, and taught that discipline for many years as a Sensei with the Kon Jo Karate Club of Barrington, IL. His students included children and adults alike, many of whom had varying challenges, and all of which benefitted greatly from Sensei Wheels' instruction.

Brian is survived by his father, Robert Melhorn; his sibling, Robert (Robbyn) Melhorn, and special family member, Jason (Dee) Foreman.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Arla (Pearce) Melhorn.

Brian's family will receive guests at his "Celebration of Life" from 2pm until 6pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at D'Andrea Banquets & Conference Center, 4419 NW Hwy, Crystal Lake. Interment will be done at a later date, in private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to

2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago IL 60707

Web: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -