brian melhorn
Born: May 10, 1979 in Peru, IN
Died: January 13, 2020 in Crystal Lake, IL
Brian "Wheels" Melhorn, 40, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Crystal Lake. He was born on May 10, 1979 in Peru, Indiana to Robert and Arla (nee Pearce) Melhorn.
Brian found great freedom in his wheelchair and great joy in his God-Daughters Rosei and Ehle, along with his many friends. He was an accomplished D&D Dungeon Master and story teller. He was a 3rd degree black belt in Shotokan Karate, and taught that discipline for many years as a Sensei with the Kon Jo Karate Club of Barrington, IL. His students included children and adults alike, many of whom had varying challenges, and all of which benefitted greatly from Sensei Wheels' instruction.
Brian is survived by his father, Robert Melhorn; his sibling, Robert (Robbyn) Melhorn, and special family member, Jason (Dee) Foreman.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Arla (Pearce) Melhorn.
Brian's family will receive guests at his "Celebration of Life" from 2pm until 6pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at D'Andrea Banquets & Conference Center, 4419 NW Hwy, Crystal Lake. Interment will be done at a later date, in private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to
2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago IL 60707
Web: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020