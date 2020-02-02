Northwest Herald Obituaries
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
Brian T. Peterson


1961 - 2020
Brian T. Peterson Obituary
Brian T. Peterson

Born: April 17, 1961

Died: January 26, 2020

Brian T. Peterson, age 58, of McHenry, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his home.

Born April 17, 1961, in Alexandria, VA, Brian was the son of Paul and Carol (Cardey) Peterson. On Aug. 20, 1988, Brian was united in marriage with Beth Kent.

Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Beth; his parents, Paul & Carol Peterson, his brother, Doug (Nancy) Peterson and sister, Beth (Jason) Rowland; his niece, Brita Peterson; his nephew, Graham Jacobson; two grand-nieces, Autumn and Lorelei; dear member of the family, Sandi (Dave) Rungren; and his beloved companion, Rio.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL. A time for sharing memories will be at noon on Saturday. The cremation rite will be accorded privately.

For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, his family suggests memorials to Journey Care Foundation, Glenview, IL.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com where friends may share memories on his Tribute wall.

MCHENRY * ROUND LAKE * WONDER LAKE

[email protected]

mail to:[email protected]|

P: 815-385-2400 | F: 815-385-2469
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
