Brian W. Comiskey

Brian W. Comiskey Obituary
Brian W. Comiskey

Born: August 14, 1955

Died: February 1, 2020

Brian W. Comiskey, age 64, passed away in his home in Crystal Lake, IL, on February 1, 2020.

Brian is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughters, Kaitlyn (Andrew) Eggers and Brianna (Jase) Roan; as well as his siblings, Tom, Margaret, and Kerry (Amity) Comiskey.

Brian was born August 14, 1955, the eldest of the late William and Virginia "June" Comiskey's four children. He graduated from St. Bede Acadamy in Peru, IL, and attended Dansville Junior College, where he obtained his degree in turf management on the way to a 34-year career as Golf Course Superintendent at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley, IL.

Brian and Mary (nee Gallaugher) were married November 20, 1982. Brian was a devoted father and never missed a game during the high school and collegiate athletic careers of his daughters. Brian was an avid golfer, a loyal fan of the Chicago Bears and White Sox, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in his hometown of Utica, IL. In his later years, Brian truly enjoyed passing the time with his devoted caregivers, Patty and Catrin.

He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL. On Wednesday, February 5, visitation will continue from 10:00am until the time of his funeral mass at 11:00am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wee One Foundation, which assists golf course management professionals who incur overwhelming expenses due to medical hardship, at weeone.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, CrystalLake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence messagefor the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
