1/1
Brittany Mohawk Oliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brittany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brittany Mohawk Oliver

Born: August 27, 1987

Died: August 12, 2020

Brittany Mohawk Oliver left this world on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after many long years of fighting heroin addiction.

She was born on August 27, 1987 in Barrington Illinois. Her parents Geralyn Mohawk and James Oliver loved her with all their hearts. In addition to her mother, father and brother Nathan, she was loved and raised by Dion Morin, who cherished her with all his heart. She was also loved by Kyle Woods, who she had once been married to and remained good friends. She and Kyle supported each other to get through the rough times. Brittany was a rare and outgoing soul. She was beautiful, outrageous, funny, sad, loving, daring, and most of all challenging. Brittany was a pet groomer and loved every minute of it. She loved life, spending time with friends and family, playing with her many cats, loved dogs and really loved getting tattoos.

She is preceded in death by several family members including: Kathy Oliver (aunt), Joanne and Jack Oliver (grandparents), Juanita Oliver (step-mother), Thomas Mohawk (grandfather), Mary Mohawk-Read and Jeff Read (aunt & uncle) and many beloved pets. Brittany believed in adopting pets and if you would like to donate to a local pet shelter in her name, that would be greatly appreciated.

Finally, my last words as always to my daughter are: Love you, like you, see you in the morning, sweet dreams, put a sock in it...saganaki.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry Jim.
jim Menge
Friend
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathleen
Friend
August 19, 2020
The Yuppy Puppy family sends our sincerest condolences to her entire family. She loved her job and all the dogs she groomed. If there’s any solace in her death, it’s knowing that she’s finally free of all her hard fought struggles. Fly free Brittany. You will be missed.
Betsy Puterbaugh
Coworker
August 19, 2020
What a tragic end to a beautiful girl! Blessings to all!!
Kelly Cappello
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved