Brittany Mohawk Oliver



Born: August 27, 1987



Died: August 12, 2020



Brittany Mohawk Oliver left this world on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after many long years of fighting heroin addiction.



She was born on August 27, 1987 in Barrington Illinois. Her parents Geralyn Mohawk and James Oliver loved her with all their hearts. In addition to her mother, father and brother Nathan, she was loved and raised by Dion Morin, who cherished her with all his heart. She was also loved by Kyle Woods, who she had once been married to and remained good friends. She and Kyle supported each other to get through the rough times. Brittany was a rare and outgoing soul. She was beautiful, outrageous, funny, sad, loving, daring, and most of all challenging. Brittany was a pet groomer and loved every minute of it. She loved life, spending time with friends and family, playing with her many cats, loved dogs and really loved getting tattoos.



She is preceded in death by several family members including: Kathy Oliver (aunt), Joanne and Jack Oliver (grandparents), Juanita Oliver (step-mother), Thomas Mohawk (grandfather), Mary Mohawk-Read and Jeff Read (aunt & uncle) and many beloved pets. Brittany believed in adopting pets and if you would like to donate to a local pet shelter in her name, that would be greatly appreciated.



Finally, my last words as always to my daughter are: Love you, like you, see you in the morning, sweet dreams, put a sock in it...saganaki.





