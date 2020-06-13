Bruce A. GrunstBorn: February 14, 1941 in Berwyn, ILDied: June 8, 2020; in Spring Grove, ILBruce A. Grunst, age 79, of Spring Grove, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home. He was born February 14, 1941 in Berwyn to Elmer and Alice (Gorski) Grunst. Bruce was a graduate of Morton West High School and attended Jr. College before enlisting in the U.S. Marines for 4 years. In 1970 he met the love of his life, Abigail Manfroid, at a co-workers wedding. They were married on February 20, 1971 and lived in Bartlett before moving to Spring Grove in 1990.Bruce was employed as a PC Designer with Motorola retiring from there in 1998. He played in Little League and Pony League as a youth. Bruce loved working on cars and talking about cars, especially Chevy's. He fixed all his own vehicles and owned a 1954 Buick. He was an avid Cub Fan and a creative artist always drawing cartoons. He also enjoyed camping in their travel trailer and spending weekends in Door County. Bruce was a loving Husband, Dad, and Grandpa.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gail; two sons, Gregory Grunst and Brian Grunst; and three grandchildren, Amanda, Brianna and Connor.He was preceded in death by his parents.Services were private.Inurnment will be in Eden Cemetery, Schiller Park.Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home. For information please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.