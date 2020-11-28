Bruce A. Heine
Born: September 17, 1949; Palatine
Died: November 21, 2020; Fort Wayne, Indiana
Bruce A. Heine, age 71, passed away on November 21, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bruce was born September 17, 1949, in Palatine, Illinois, to Edwin and Doris Heine. He graduated from Cary-Grove High School, then lived in the Crystal Lake area, where he became a proud father to his two children, Brian and Christy. They moved to Ohio in the early '80's, then later to Indiana, where he pursued a career in plastics sales.
Bruce was kind-hearted, loved sharing stories and had a great sense of humor. In his free time he enjoyed bowling, golf and running, and often spoke of running in the Chicago marathon.
Bruce is survived by his siblings, James (Debbie) Heine and Pat Dormann, a daughter, Christy Heine (Corey Martin), and a grandson, Brayden Roush.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Doris Heine, a brother, Thomas Heine, and his son Brian Heine.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For further information please contact Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services Mungovan. (260) 744-2114. Memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity of your choice
in his name.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.advantagemungovan.com
.